IIT JAM 2023 Registration Begins On September 7; Check Guidelines To Apply

Guidelines to apply for IIT JAM 2023 examination

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will accept the application form for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination from September 7 to October 11. To register for the IIT JAM 2023 examination which is going to be held on February 12, 2023 candidates need to visit the official website of IIT JAM 2023 – jam.iitg.ac.in and fill in the application form. It is compulsory for candidates to upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee while applying online for IIT JAM 2023 examination.

Candidates, while filling out the IIT JAM 2023 application form, need to upload scanned copies of photographs, signatures, category certificates and others. Candidates also need to mention their personal information, choice of IIT JAM 2023 exam paper, exam city preference, details of the valid identity document, and latest qualification in the application form. The candidates after submitting the IIT JAM 2023 online application form should download it for further processing.

The payment of the IIT JAM 2023 application fee is compulsory which is Rs 900 for one test paper and Rs 1,250 for two test papers for female candidates and candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with benchmark Disability categories. Other students need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800 for one test paper and Rs 2,500 for two test papers.

After receiving their undergraduate degree, candidates who are promoted without a mark sheet must present a certificate that lists the courses they studied during that semester or year which is duly signed by the Head of the institute.

Candidates must provide a physical fitness certification from a registered medical practitioner at the time of admission. A medical board formed by the admitting institute may additionally require the candidates to take a physical fitness test.