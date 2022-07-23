IIT JAM 2023 Notification Out; Application To Start On September 7, Exam In February

JAM 2022 Exam Schedule

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination schedule. IIT Guwahati will conduct the JAM 2023 application process between September 7 and October 11, 2023. Aspiring candidates can check the JAM 2023 exam schedule available on the official website -- jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 entrance exam is slated to be held next year on February 12, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 exam will be a computer based test (CBT) based on seven different subjects -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). In JAM 2023, candidates will have the option to appear for either one or two test papers.

The paper pattern will consist of objective type questions in the following pattern

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates JAM 2023 application start date September 7, 2022 Last date to fill online application form October 11, 2022 IIT JAM 2023 admit card Notified soon CBT exam date February 12, 2023

JAM 2023 result date March 22, 2023

Online application for admission April 11 to April 25, 2023

IIT Guwahati is the competent authority to conduct JAM 2023 examination for admission to the academic session 2023-24. JAM is conducted for admission to MSc, joint PhD and other courses at 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore. The examination will held for direct admission to 3,000 seat in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.