  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT JAM 2023 Notification Out; Application To Start On September 7, Exam In February

IIT JAM 2023 Notification Out; Application To Start On September 7, Exam In February

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination schedule.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 23, 2022 3:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT JAM 2022: Second Admission List Out; Here's How To Check Opening, Closing Ranks
IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List Opening, Closing Ranks Released; How To Check
IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List Released; Details Here
Application For JAM 2022 Admission Starts At Joaps.iitr.ac.in; Register By May 11
Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 Scorecards Out At Jam.iitr.ac.in
IIT Roorkee Declares Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 Result
IIT JAM 2023 Notification Out; Application To Start On September 7, Exam In February
JAM 2022 Exam Schedule
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination schedule. IIT Guwahati will conduct the JAM 2023 application process between September 7 and October 11, 2023. Aspiring candidates can check the JAM 2023 exam schedule available on the official website -- jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 entrance exam is slated to be held next year on February 12, 2023.

Latest: IIT JAM Cut Off 2022- Category & Course Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Here

IIT JAM 2023 exam will be a computer based test (CBT) based on seven different subjects -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). In JAM 2023, candidates will have the option to appear for either one or two test papers.

The paper pattern will consist of objective type questions in the following pattern

  1. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ),
  2. Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and
  3. Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023 Important Dates

EventsDates
JAM 2023 application start dateSeptember 7, 2022
Last date to fill online application formOctober 11, 2022
IIT JAM 2023 admit card Notified soon
CBT exam dateFebruary 12, 2023
JAM 2023 result dateMarch 22, 2023
Online application for admissionApril 11 to April 25, 2023

IIT Guwahati is the competent authority to conduct JAM 2023 examination for admission to the academic session 2023-24. JAM is conducted for admission to MSc, joint PhD and other courses at 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore. The examination will held for direct admission to 3,000 seat in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Allahabad University Announces PGAT, Entrance Exam Dates; Check Schedule
Allahabad University Announces PGAT, Entrance Exam Dates; Check Schedule
NATA 2022: COA Extends Phase 3 Registration; New Dates, Details
NATA 2022: COA Extends Phase 3 Registration; New Dates, Details
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
NEET-PG 2022 Counselling To Begin On September 1
NEET-PG 2022 Counselling To Begin On September 1
Cochin Shipyard, IIM-Kozhikode Sign Agreement To Boost Start-Ups In Maritime Sector
Cochin Shipyard, IIM-Kozhikode Sign Agreement To Boost Start-Ups In Maritime Sector
.......................... Advertisement ..........................