IIT JAM 2023: Application Last Date Tomorrow; Know Which Institutes To Use JAM Scores For Admission

IIT JAM 2023 application form last date October 11

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the registrations for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 tomorrow, October 11. Candidates who wish to appear for the IIT JAM 2023 examination can apply through the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in. IIT Guwahati is organising JAM 2023 for admission to MSc, MSc (Technology), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint MSc - PhD, MSc - PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated PhD programmes in various institutes.

Aspirants are required to complete the basic registration at JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) and generate the login user ID and password following which the candidates can fill the detailed application form. The SC, ST, PwD and female candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 900 for one test paper and Rs 1,250 for two test papers. While all other candidates have to pay Rs 1,800 for one test paper and Rs 2,500 for two test papers.

IIT JAM 2023: Which Institutes To Use JAM Scores

The candidates who qualify the IIT JAM 2023 exam will become eligible to apply for admission to over 3,000 seats in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the academic year 2023-24.

The JAM 2023 scores will be used for direct admission to over 2,000 seats for centralised counselling through CCMN in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

JAM 2023 scores are also used by Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune for admission to postgraduate programmes.

Various other private institutes across India also use JAM 2023 scores to provide admission to aspirants in their MSc programme.

The JAM 2023 examination is scheduled for February 12, 2023, in over 100 cities in India. The examination for all seven test papers will be conducted online as computer based test (CBT) mode. The JAM 2023 question paper will consist of 60 questions for a total of 100 marks. The paper pattern will be objective and will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.