IIT JAM 2023 Application Correction Window Opens At Jam.iitg.ac.in

JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2023. The JAM 2023 registered candidates can make changes in the application process on the official websites jam.iitg.ac.in, joaps.iitg.ac.in. The last date to make changes in JAM 2023 registration is November 30, 2022.

The candidates can edit or modify details mentioned in the application form or can change/correct any document(s) uploaded on the official website. They cannot make changes in their name, test city, nationality, mobile number and email ID.

IIT JAM 2023: How To Modify Application Form At Jam.iitg.ac.in

Visit the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in Click on JAM 2023 application form correction link Enter login details Make changes in the application form Click on submit Download the JAM 2023 confirmation page and tak a print out for further reference.

JAM 2023 will be held on February 12. The exam will be held in seven different subjects -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). Questions in the IIT JAM 2023 paper will be categorized into three parts -- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The JAM 2023 qualified candidates can take admission in IITs for the academic year 2023-24.