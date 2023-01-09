IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Date Postponed

IIT JAM admit card download date revised

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has postponed the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) admit card 2023 release date. The Institute will now issue the JAM 2023 admit card on January 14. The candidates registered for the IIT JAM exam can download the hall ticket through the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on January 10, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023. The JAM admit card will consist of details including the JAM 2023 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details. The exam will be a computer based test (CBT) based on seven different subjects -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). In JAM 2023,

IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in Click on the link to download the JAM 2023 admit card A new window will open on the display screen Enter your credentials and login The IIT JAM admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). It is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes, joint PhD and other courses at 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore.