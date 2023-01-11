IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Out At Joaps.iitg.ac.in

JAM 2023 Admit Card: Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2023 admit cards from the official website -- joaps.iitg.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2023 6:54 pm IST

IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Date Postponed
IIT JAM 2023 Application Correction Window Opens At Jam.iitg.ac.in
IIT JAM Exam 2023: Application Correction Window To Open On November 10; Details Here
IIT Guwahati To Close JAM 2023 Registration Portal Today
IIT JAM 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Guidelines To Apply
JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati Extends Application Deadline Till October 14
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has made the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 admit card available. The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is cinducted as an online test for admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and PhD programmes at IISc. Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2023 admit cards from the official website -- joaps.iitg.ac.in. The JAM admit card 2023 has mention of details including the JAM 2023 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

JAM 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will be held on seven different subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 exam will be held on February 12.

IISc JAM Admit Card 2023: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website- joaps.iitg.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card
  3. A new window will open on the display screen
  4. Enter your credentials including email Id or enrollment number and password
  5. The IIT JAM admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference
