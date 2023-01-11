IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Out At Joaps.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 admit card out

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has made the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 admit card available. The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is cinducted as an online test for admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and PhD programmes at IISc. Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2023 admit cards from the official website -- joaps.iitg.ac.in. The JAM admit card 2023 has mention of details including the JAM 2023 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

JAM 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will be held on seven different subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 exam will be held on February 12.

IISc JAM Admit Card 2023: How To Download