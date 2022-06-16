Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JAM 2022 second admission list out

IIT JAM 2022: The second admission list of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2022) has been released. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the IIT JAM 2022 second admission list on the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in. Along with the JAM 2022 admission list, IIT Roorkee has also released the opening and closing rank for participating institutes.

The JAM admission list 2022 consists of details such as the candidate's name, programme applied for, rank and name of the institute. The last date to pay the seat booking fee for the IIT JAM 2022 2nd admission list is June 20.

IIT JAM 2022 Second Admission List: How To Check Opening, Closing Ranks

Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Opening and Closing Ranks of second admission list" link

A PDF list with opening/ closing ranks of the candidates will appear on the screen

Download it take a print out for further references.

IIT JAM 2022 Second Admission List: Direct Link

The third admission list of JAM 2022 will be published on June 25. Candidates can pay the seat booking fee for the IIT JAM third admission list 2022 till June 30. The IIT JAM final admission list 2022 will be released on July 6.

IIT JAM exam is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.