JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee Releases Question Paper; Here's How To Download

JAM 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022 question papers. The JAM question papers have been released for all papers like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

Candidates can check and download the IIT JAM question papers through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in. IIT JAM 2022 exam was held on February 13 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. JAM is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

JAM 2022 Question Paper: How To Download

Visit the official website – jam.iitr.ac.in. Click on the 'JAM 2022 Question Papers' link. Click on the subject for which you want to download the question paper. Download the question paper and take a print out for future references.

JAM 2022 Question Paper: Direct Link

JAM 2022 Result

IIT JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.