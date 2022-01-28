JAM 2022 On February 13: Revision Tips, Test Guidelines

IIT JAM 2022 preparation tips

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct JAM 2022 on February 13. The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held as an online test for admissions to postgraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) including at Delhi, Bombay and Madras, PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and for admission to joining MSc and Phd programmes, dual degree programmes and post bachelor degree programmes.

JAM 2022 will have seven test papers -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). All the seven JAM 2022 papers will be objective type, with three different patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

JAM 2022 Revision Tips

During revision, candidates should pay attention to the difficult topics first and focus on them. JAM 2022 applicants on the last leg of their preparation should work on their weaknesses and improve on their strengths.

Do not start new topics now. Concentrate on the syllabus. Revise notes.

Solve past question papers in a timed setup.

IIT Roorkee has also made the JAM mock test links live on the JAM 2022 portal. The JAM 2022 mock tests will allow the candidates to check the paper pattern ahead of the entrance test and also evaluate the aspirants in an exam-like environment. Candidates can appear for Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics mock tests on the JAM portal. JAM 2022 Mock Test: Direct Link

JAM 2022 Exam Day Guidelines