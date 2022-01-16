IIT JAM 2022 On February 13, Candidates Await Admit Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com JAM 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 13

JAM 2022: The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2022) is scheduled to be held on Sunday (February 13, 2022). The candidates who will appear in the JAM exam, are waiting long for their admit card. But, as per the official website, "Date of downloading JAM 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly." The admit card was scheduled to be released on January 4, but postponed later. Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

The anxious candidates also took to Twitter to raise their concern. Some of the tweets urged the organising institute, IIT Roorkee to give clarification on JAM exam 2022.

The JAM admit card has mention of details including the JAM 2022 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card A new window will open on the display screen Enter your credentials and login The IISc JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE).

JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.

For details on Joint Admission Test for Masters, admit card download, please visit the website- jam.iitr.ac.in.