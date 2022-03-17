IIT JAM 2022 Final Answer Key Released At Jam.iitr.ac.in; Check Result Date Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com JAM 2022 answer key available to download at jam.iitr.ac.in

IIT JAM 2022: The answer key of the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022 has been released on Wednesday, March 17. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the IIT JAM final answer keys 2022 on the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2022 Result Declared LIVE

The JAM 2022 answer key has been released for all papers like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage click on the ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers & Answer Keys’ link

Click on the answer key link as per your subject

The JAM 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen

Download it for future reference.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

IIT Roorkee is expected to declare the JAM 2022 results on Tuesday, March 22. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their IIT JAM result 2022 through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in, using their login credentials.

For details on JAM 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- jam.iitr.ac.in.