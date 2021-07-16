Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JAM 2022 date announced

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the JAM 2022 on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The JAM application process will commence on August 30 and continue till October 11, 2021. The JAM 2022 exam will be held in online mode, as per the information available on the official website of IIT Roorkee. The JAM 2022 admit cards will be available on the official portal from January 4, 2022. The JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22, 2022.

JAM 2022 is open to all nationals and there’s no age restriction.

The JAM 2022 examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) at various examination centres across the nation. It is an objective type test, with three questions’ styles: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

JAM 2022 will have seven papers — Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). A candidate can seem for both one or two take a look at papers.

JAM scores are valid only for 12 months. JAM score will also be used by other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their postgraduate programmes.

Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission in Masters programmes, including MSc (Two-year), Joint MSc‐PhD, MSc‐PhD Dual Degree, MSc‐MS (Research)/ PhD Dual Degree, and other Post‐Bachelor Degree Programmes at IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, (ISM) Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and (BHU) Varanasi).

JAM scores 2022 will also be applicable for admission to integrated PhD programmes at IISc Bangalore.

IITs and IISc started holding the JAM exams from the academic year 2004-05.

Professor Chaturvedi said, “JAM is a gateway for higher studies in sciences, mathematics, and economics. Over the years, students who entered IITs/IISc through JAM have assumed leadership positions in academia and the corporate world. I would like to encourage the eligible students to appear in this prestigious examination for an exciting career ahead.”

The examination attracts over one lakh aspirants every year. Candidates can find more details by visiting the JAM 2022 official website — jam.iitr.ac.in.