IIT JAM 2022 Today: Covid-19; Here Are 5 Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

JAM 2022 will be held on February 13

IIT JAM 2022: The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022 will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on Sunday (February 13). The forenoon session will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on Biotechnology, Physics, Mathematical Statistics, and in the afternoon session (3- 6) PM, students will write on Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics papers. For the convenience of JAM aspirants, IIT Roorkee has also issued a letter along with the admit card. The letter will act as travel passes to facilitate smooth movement.

JAM 2022 will have seven test papers -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). All the seven JAM 2022 papers will be objective type, with three different patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

JAM 2022: Follow These Important Instructions At Exam Centre

Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they will undergo a temperature check, required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser Candidates have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the closing time of respective shifts Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

JAM is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.