IIT JAM 2022: Application To Start On August 30; Exam On February

JAM application will start from August 30 at jam.iitr.ac.in

The application for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) will start on August 30. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will administer JAM 2022. The online registration of candidates for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc will remain open till October 11. Candidates with the required eligibility can register for the online application for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) at jam.iitr.ac.in for the 2022 academic session.

JAM 2022 Information Brochure

Recommended: Free Download JAM Previous Year Question paper along with answers. Click Here.

The computer-based JAM 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 13, 2022. The IIT JAM 2022 results, as per the JAM dates, will be declared on March 22, 2022.

JAM 2022 Examination will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT) for all the papers. JAM 2022 will have seven papers - Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

According to the JAM exam pattern, all the seven test papers of JAM 2022 will be of objective type with three different patterns of questions. While some questions in IIT JAM 2021 will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ), a few others will be multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

“Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore may use the JAM results to shortlist candidates for an interview for the final selection,” read a statement on the JAM 2022 information brochure.