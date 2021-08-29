IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link Here
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee begins the application process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Interested candidates can apply for the admission test through the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in. Previously the IIT Jam 2022 application process was to begin on August 30 but it was revised to August 25 later.
The last date to apply for IIT JAM 2022 is October 11. IIT JAM 2022 examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022.
IIT JAM 2022 Application: Direct Link
IIT JAM 2022: How To Apply
Click on the official website of IIT JAM- jam.iitr.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link 'JAM 2022: Apply Online' on the right side of the page
Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above
Candidates will now be redirected to a new login page
On the appeared page both options to log in or to register will be available, candidates can select respectively
Fill in the asked credentials
IIT JAM 2022 Application form will be displayed on the screen
Fill the form with the required details
Now, upload all the asked scanned documents
Now pay the fees through prescribed gateways
Click on 'Submit'
IIT JAM 2022 application form is filled, save and download the forms for future use
IIT JAM 2022 examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all test papers.
JAM 2022 will include seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).
IIT JAM 2022 will be conducted online and all the questions will be entirely of objective type. Questions asked in the JAM 2022 paper will be categorized into three parts: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.