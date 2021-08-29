  • Home
IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link Here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee begins the application process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Interested candidates can apply for the admission test through the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee begins the application process for IIT JAM 2022
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee begins the application process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Interested candidates can apply for the admission test through the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in. Previously the IIT Jam 2022 application process was to begin on August 30 but it was revised to August 25 later.

The last date to apply for IIT JAM 2022 is October 11. IIT JAM 2022 examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022 Application: Direct Link

IIT JAM 2022: How To Apply

  • Click on the official website of IIT JAM- jam.iitr.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link 'JAM 2022: Apply Online' on the right side of the page

  • Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

  • Candidates will now be redirected to a new login page

  • On the appeared page both options to log in or to register will be available, candidates can select respectively

  • Fill in the asked credentials

  • IIT JAM 2022 Application form will be displayed on the screen

  • Fill the form with the required details

  • Now, upload all the asked scanned documents

  • Now pay the fees through prescribed gateways

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • IIT JAM 2022 application form is filled, save and download the forms for future use

IIT JAM 2022 examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all test papers.

JAM 2022 will include seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2022 will be conducted online and all the questions will be entirely of objective type. Questions asked in the JAM 2022 paper will be categorized into three parts: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

