IIT JAM 2022: Application For Admission Ends Today, Check Important Details
The candidates will get time to submit their JAM 2022 admission form by tonight at the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
IIT Jam 2022: The IIT Roorkee will conclude the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Master, or JAM 2022, today, May 11, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the JAM 2022 which was held on February 13, 2022, are eligible to apply for IIT JAM 2022 admission effective for the academic year 2022-23. The candidates will get time to submit their JAM 2022 admission form by tonight at the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in. An application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid by the candidates from any category.
“Applications can be submitted on JAM 2022 website from April 11, 2022 onwards, after paying the fee. However, the option for filling up the program choices will be available till the last date of application (May 11, 2022),” the JAM 2022 admission brochure reads. The rectification of the application will be closed down on May 12, 2022.
IIT JAM 2022: Important Dates To Note
Events
Dates
Declaration of first admission list
June 1, 2022
Last date for payment of seat booking fee for first admission list
June 6, 2022
Declaration of second admission list
June 16, 2022
Last date for payment of seat booking fee for second admission list
June 20, 2022
Opening and closing of withdrawal option
June 25 to 30, 2022
Declaration of third admission list
June 25, 2022
Last date for payment of seat booking fee for third admission list
June 30, 2022
Declaration of fourth and final admission list
July 06, 2022
JAM Admission Form 2022: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website - joaps.iitr.ac.in.
- Click on the link that reads ‘New User?’
- Select ‘Register Here’ option.
- Fill in the application form with the required information
- Click the ‘Submit’ option to proceed further.
- Log in with the email address and enrollment number now.
- Upload the required documents such as photographs, and scanned signatures
- Pay the application fee using debit/credit, net banking or UPI options.
- Save the confirmation page for future reference.