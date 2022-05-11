IIT JAM 2022: Application For Admission Ends Today, Check Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock Application for IIT JAM 2022 admission will end today, May 11

IIT Jam 2022: The IIT Roorkee will conclude the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Master, or JAM 2022, today, May 11, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the JAM 2022 which was held on February 13, 2022, are eligible to apply for IIT JAM 2022 admission effective for the academic year 2022-23. The candidates will get time to submit their JAM 2022 admission form by tonight at the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in. An application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid by the candidates from any category.

“Applications can be submitted on JAM 2022 website from April 11, 2022 onwards, after paying the fee. However, the option for filling up the program choices will be available till the last date of application (May 11, 2022),” the JAM 2022 admission brochure reads. The rectification of the application will be closed down on May 12, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022: Important Dates To Note

Events Dates Declaration of first admission list June 1, 2022 Last date for payment of seat booking fee for first admission list June 6, 2022 Declaration of second admission list June 16, 2022 Last date for payment of seat booking fee for second admission list June 20, 2022 Opening and closing of withdrawal option June 25 to 30, 2022 Declaration of third admission list June 25, 2022 Last date for payment of seat booking fee for third admission list June 30, 2022 Declaration of fourth and final admission list July 06, 2022







JAM Admission Form 2022: Steps To Apply