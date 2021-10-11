JAM 2022 application deadline extended

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has extended the last date to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022. Candidates can now apply up to October 14 at jam.iitr.ac.in. Previously, the application deadline was October 11. To avoid last minute rush, candidates should register for the exam at the earliest, an official statement said.

JAM conducted for admission to MSc, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and for Integrated PhD programmes at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

The Entrance exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022 and admit cards will be issued on January 4.

JAM 2022 will be held for seven papers – Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), and Physics (PH).

IIT Roorkee has relaxed the JAM 2022 eligibility criteria. To appear in the exam, candidates just need to pass the qualifying examination. There is no minimum marks requirement. Earlier, the minimum qualifying marks was 55 per cent or 5.5 CGPA.

“The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program,” an official statement said.