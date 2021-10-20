IIT JAM 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes

IIT JAM 2022 application correction window opens

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2022 correction window for the candidates who registered for the postgraduate entrance exam. Students can edit details like exam centre, gender, category among others by October 25. JAM 2022 application form can be accessed through the official website: jam.iitr.ac.in. Students will be required to key in their enrolment ID or email ID and password in the JAM 2022 correction portal.

Students will have to pay an additional fee for changing test papers, category, gender, and exam cities. While credentials like PwD/dyslexic status, candidate’s name, date of birth, parent’s/guardian’s name, university/college name, year of graduation, marks/CGPA can be changed or edited without any additional fees.

IIT JAM 2022: How To Edit Application Form

Go to the official website--jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘JAM 2022: Corrections/Rectification’ tab

A new login page will appear on the screen

Fill in the registered email ID/enrollment number and password in the login window

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

IIT JAM 2022 application form will appear on the screen, make necessary changes

Submit the form after making changes and paying the applicable fees (If any)

Take a print out of the updates IIT JAM 2022 application form

IIT Roorkee will release JAM 2022 admit cards on the official website on January 4, 2022 and the exam will be conducted on February 13. IIT JAM 2022 results will be declared on March 22.

JAM 2022 examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for all test papers.

The entrance exam will comprise seven test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

Questions in all seven test papers will be objective type based with three different patterns- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.