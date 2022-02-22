IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key: Know How To Raise Objections

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JAM 2022 Answer Key at jam.iitr.ac.in

IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key: The answer key for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022 has been released. The aspirants will also be allowed to raise objections against the answer key till February 25.

Candidates can check and download the IIT JAM answer keys through the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in. The JAM answer key 2022 has been released for all papers like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage click on the ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers and Answer Keys’ link

Click on the answer key link as per your subject

JAM 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen

Download it for future reference.

IIT JAM 2022 response sheets and question papers have already been released. JAM was held on February 13 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates should note that the IIT JAM 2022 final answer key will be released in March, based on which IIT JAM results 2022 will be prepared. For details on JAM 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- jam.iitr.ac.in.