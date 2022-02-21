  • Home
IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link

IIT JAM Answer Key 2022: Candidates can check and download the IIT JAM answer keys through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 2:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link
IIT JAM answer key 2022 released on jam.iitr.ac.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

IIT JAM Answer Key 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022 answer key. The JAM answer key 2022 has been released for all papers like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

Recommended: Free Download JAM Previous Year Question paper along with answers. Click Here.

Candidates can check and download the IIT JAM answer keys through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in. Applicants will also be allowed to raise objections against the answer key till February 25.

IIT JAM 2022 response sheets and question papers have already been released. exam was held on February 13 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage click on the ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers & Answer Keys’ link.
  3. Click on the answer key link as per your subject.
  4. The JAM 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen.
  5. Download it for future reference.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

Candidates should note that the IIT JAM 2022 final answer key will be released in March, based on which IIT JAM results 2022 will be prepared.

For details on JAM 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

