IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: The Joint Admission Test for Masters is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 2022. The candidates can download their IIT JAM hall ticket through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 16, 2022 6:34 pm IST

IIT JAM 2022 admit card released
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) admit card 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today, January 16. The candidates who will appear in the IIT JAM exam can download the hall ticket through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in.

Recommended: Free Download JAM Previous Year Question paper along with answers. Click Here.

IIT JAM 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on January 4, but it was postponed due to unavoidable reasons, and has finally been released today.

The JAM admit card has mention of details including the JAM 2022 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in

  2. Click on the link to download the JAM admit card

  3. A new window will open on the display screen

  4. Enter your credentials and login

  5. The IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

  6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE).

IIT JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.

