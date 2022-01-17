IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Paper Pattern, Important Dates, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock The JAM admit card 2022 has been released by the IIT Roorkee on January 16

IIT JAM 2022: The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on February 13. The candidates who qualify for the IIT JAM 2022 exam are eligible to apply for admission to IITs in the academic session 2022-23.

The JAM admit card 2022 has been released by the IIT Roorkee on January 16. The candidates who will appear in the IIT JAM exam can download the hall ticket through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in Click on the link to download the JAM admit card A new window will open on the display screen Enter your credentials and login The IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

IIT JAM 2022 Exam: Paper Pattern

The duration of the examination will be three hours for all the test papers. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections; A, B and C. All sections are compulsory.

In Section A, there will be 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with 10 questions for one mark each and 20 questions of two marks each. Each MCQ offers four options, with only one of them being the correct answer. Candidates can mark their preference by clicking it.

In Section B, there will be 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), carrying two marks each. Each MSQ is the same. Each MSQ is similar to an MCQ, with the exception that MSQs may include one or more correct choice(s) from the four given options. The candidate is awarded full credit only if he/she selects all of the correct answers. Candidates can mark the correct answer(s) by clicking on the appropriate choice(s).

In Section C, there will be a total of 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, with 10 one-mark questions and 10 two-mark questions. The response to NAT questions is a signed real number that must be entered using the virtual numeric keypad on the monitor. For NAT questions, no options will be displayed.

Questions not attempted will result in a zero mark in sections. Negative marks will be deducted for incorrect answers in Section A (MCQ). For each incorrect answer to a one-mark question, 1/3 of a mark will be deducted, and for each incorrect answer to a two-mark question, marks will be deducted. There are no negative or partial marking provisions in Section-B (MSQ). Section-C (NAT) has no negative marking as well.

There is an option to use a virtual calculator online. The Candidates are not permitted to bring their own calculators .

IIT JAM 2022: Important dates

February 13: Date of JAM 2022 exam

March 22: Announcement of JAM 2022 result

April 11-25: Submission of Application Form for admission

June 1: Declaration of first admission list

June 16: Declaration of second admission list

June 25: Declaration of third Admission list

July 5: Declaration of final admission list

July 11: Closure of JAM admissions

IIT JAM 2022 Result

IIT JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.

About JAM

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE).