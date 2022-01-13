  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time

JAM 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 13. Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 13, 2022 6:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT JAM 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes
IIT JAM 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Details Here
IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link Here
IIT JAM 2022: Application To Start On August 30; Exam On February
JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee To Hold Exam On February 13
IIT JAM 2021: Second Admission List Released; Direct Link Here
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time
JAM 2022 will be held on February 13
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: The candidates who will appear in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT- Roorkee) held Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) are waiting long for their admit card. As per the official website, "Date of downloading JAM 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly." The admit card was scheduled to be released on January 4, but delayed till further notice. Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

Recommended: Free Download JAM Previous Year Question paper along with answers. Click Here.

JAM 2022 is scheduled to be held on Sunday (February 13, 2022). The JAM admit card has mention of details including the JAM 2022 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card
  3. A new window will open on the display screen
  4. Enter your credentials and login
  5. The IISc JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE).

JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.

For details on Joint Admission Test for Masters, admit card download, please visit the website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes IIT Roorkee Placements Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey) IIT Roorkee placement
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Is Not Against Social Justice: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
NEET Is Not Against Social Justice: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know How To Get Admission In IMT Ghaziabad; Selection Process, Placement Opportunity
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know How To Get Admission In IMT Ghaziabad; Selection Process, Placement Opportunity
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Know What To Fill In Enrolment Number, Year Of Passing In Registration Form
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Know What To Fill In Enrolment Number, Year Of Passing In Registration Form
AP EDCET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Here's How To Apply
AP EDCET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Here's How To Apply
IIT Delhi Alumnus Pledges Rs 11 Crore Towards Endowment Fund
IIT Delhi Alumnus Pledges Rs 11 Crore Towards Endowment Fund
.......................... Advertisement ..........................