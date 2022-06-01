IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List Released; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com JAM 2022 admission list available at jam.iitr.ac.in

IIT JAM 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee on Wednesday, June 1 released the first admission list for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2022). The candidates can check and download the JAM merit list 2022 on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in. The candidates can check the JAM 2022 admission list using the login credentials- enrollment ID/email ID and password.

The second JAM 2022 merit list will be released on June, followed by second and third merit list on June 25 and July 6, respectively.

IIT JAM 2022 Admission List: How To Check

Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in Click on the JAM 2022 admission list Use the log-in credentials- enrolment ID, password JAM 2022 admission list will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further references.

JAM is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.