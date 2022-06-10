  • Home
IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List Opening, Closing Ranks Released; How To Check

IIT JAM 2022: The candidates can check the opening, closing ranks on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in. The JAM 2022 opening, closing ranks is available on a PDF format

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 9:57 am IST
JAM 2022 opening and closing rank available at jam.iitr.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

IIT JAM 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee on Friday, June 10 released the opening, closing ranks of the first admission list for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2022). The candidates can check the opening, closing ranks on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in. The JAM 2022 opening, closing ranks is available on a PDF format.

IIT JAM 2022 Admission List: How To Check Opening, Closing Ranks

  • Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in
  • Click on the JAM 2022 opening, closing rank list
  • A PDF list with opening/ closing ranks of the candidates will appear on the screen
  • Download, take a print out for further references.

The second JAM 2022 merit list will be released on June 25, and third merit list on July 6.

JAM is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

