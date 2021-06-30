IIT JAM 2021: Second Admission List Released; Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2021 second admission list announced

The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) administering body, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, has released the second admission list of JAM 2021. Candidates can check their status of admission at the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal -- joaps.iisc.ac.in. Applicants who have ranked between the opening and closing ranks of IIT JAM 2021 can claim their admission and pay the admission fee by July 6. Students can also withdraw their seats till July 9.

JAM 2021 Second Admission List -- Direct Link

The first IIT JAM admission list was released on June 16. The JAM result was announced on March 20. As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the test papers specific cutoff marks. JAM was held on February 14. The third and final list, as per the dates mentioned on the official website, will be released on July 16, 2021. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for counselling to take their admission process further. The admission will close on July 20.

IIT JAM: How To Check Result Status

Step 1: Visit the JOAPS portal -- joaps.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Provide the enrollment ID or email address and the JOAPS password in the spaces provided

Step 3: Submit and access the second admission status

JAM is conducted for admission to MSc programmes, Joint MSc.-PhD, MSc.-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-UG Degrees programmes offered at the participating IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes offered at IISc Bangalore.