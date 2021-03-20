The result of the Joint Admission Test (JAM 2021) will be released today

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will announce the result of the Joint Admission Test (JAM 2021) today, March 20. All those who have appeared for the test can check their results from the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in. IIT JAM entrance exam 2021 was conducted by IISc Bangalore on February 14 for admission to various master’s programmes in IITs. The final answer keys of IIT JAM were released on March 18, 2021.

While IISc Bangalore will announce the result on its official site today, the scorecards will be available at a later date. The scorecard for IIT JAM 2021 exam will be made available from March 27 to July 31, 2021. “The scorecard (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for qualified candidates,” IISc said.

The scorecard of IIT JAM includes candidates’ marks and their All India Rank (AIR).

IIT JAM Result 2021: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM - jam.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “IIT JAM Result 2021” flashing in the latest section.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your IIT JAM 2021 credentials like user ID and password and login

Step 4: Upon successful login, IIT JAM result 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of IIT JAM result 2021 for future reference

IIT JAM Merit List

For each test paper, a merit list will be prepared based on the All India Rank (AIR) of JAM. The number of candidates included in the merit list depends on the total number of seats available in each category (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) in a given subject.

Qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes available at IITs and the IISc.

The number of category-wise (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) candidates included in the All India Merit List is based on the category declared by the candidates in their application.