  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins At Jam.iisc.ac.in, Apply Till October 15

IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins At Jam.iisc.ac.in, Apply Till October 15

IIT JAM 2021 Registration: Eligible candidates can now fill up the JAM 2021 application form at jam.iisc.ac.in

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 3:15 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jam.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Apply
IIT JAM: IISc To Conduct Test For Masters Programmes On February 14
IIT JAM 2021 Admission: Application Starts On September 10
JAM 2021 Admission Portal Launched; One New Subject Introduced
IIT JAM 2020: Third And Final Round Admission List Released
IIT JAM: First Admission List To Be Released On June 15
IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins At Jam.iisc.ac.in, Apply Till October 15
IIT JAM Registration 2021 Begins At Jam.iisc.ac.in
Image credit: jam.iisc.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Joint Admission Test for Masters, or JAM 2021, registration has begun. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru -- conducting body of JAM 2021 -- has activated the online registration portal. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria, can fill up the IIT JAM 2021 application form at jam.iisc.ac.in up to October 15. JAM is a national level test conducted for admission to MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) and other postgraduate degree programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science.

JAM 2021 will be conducted on February 14, for admission to IITs at Delhi, Guwahati, Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi

How To Apply For JAM 2021

  1. Visit the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in.

  2. Click on the “candidate portal (JOAPS) at the top right corner of the homepage.

  3. Register using your email address.

  4. Fill up the application form, upload documents, and make payment.

JAM 2021 Application Fee

For female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, the application fee of JAM 2021 is Rs 750 (one paper) and Rs 1050 (two papers). For other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1500 (one paper) and Rs 2100 (two papers). The registration fee is to be paid online.

JAM 2021 Eligibility Criteria

As per the JAM 2021 information brochure, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree to apply for the entrance exam.

General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates should score at least 55% or 5.5 CGPA/CPI out of 10 (without rounding-off and taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined).

For PwD, ST and SC candidates, minimum required marks is 50% or 5.0 CGPA/CPI out of 10.

JAM 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in test centres across India. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or both the papers.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes IIT JAM 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Prime Minister Modi To Address Conclave On School Education Under NEP 2020 On Friday
Prime Minister Modi To Address Conclave On School Education Under NEP 2020 On Friday
AP EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
AP EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
NEET 2020: Will Lift Lockdown On September 12, Says Mamata Banerjee
NEET 2020: Will Lift Lockdown On September 12, Says Mamata Banerjee
UPSEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
UPSEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................