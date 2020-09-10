Image credit: jam.iisc.ac.in IIT JAM Registration 2021 Begins At Jam.iisc.ac.in

The Joint Admission Test for Masters, or JAM 2021, registration has begun. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru -- conducting body of JAM 2021 -- has activated the online registration portal. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria, can fill up the IIT JAM 2021 application form at jam.iisc.ac.in up to October 15. JAM is a national level test conducted for admission to MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) and other postgraduate degree programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science.

JAM 2021 will be conducted on February 14, for admission to IITs at Delhi, Guwahati, Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi

How To Apply For JAM 2021

Visit the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in. Click on the “candidate portal (JOAPS) at the top right corner of the homepage. Register using your email address. Fill up the application form, upload documents, and make payment.

JAM 2021 Application Fee

For female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, the application fee of JAM 2021 is Rs 750 (one paper) and Rs 1050 (two papers). For other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1500 (one paper) and Rs 2100 (two papers). The registration fee is to be paid online.

JAM 2021 Eligibility Criteria

As per the JAM 2021 information brochure, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree to apply for the entrance exam.

General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates should score at least 55% or 5.5 CGPA/CPI out of 10 (without rounding-off and taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined).

For PwD, ST and SC candidates, minimum required marks is 50% or 5.0 CGPA/CPI out of 10.

JAM 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in test centres across India. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or both the papers.