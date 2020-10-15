Image credit: jam.iisc.ac.in IIT JAM Registration 2021: Last Date Extended, Apply Till October 17

JAM Registration 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has extended the last date of IIT JAM 2021 registration. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria, can now fill up the JAM Application form 2021 up to October 21 ar jam.iisc.in. The Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2021 registration started on September 10 and it was scheduled to close today. Now, the registration window has been extended by two days.

JAM is a national level entrance exam held for admission to MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) and other postgraduate degree programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science.

JAM 2021 will be held on February 14, for admission to IITs at Delhi, Guwahati, Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi.

How To Apply For JAM 2021

Go to the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in. Click on the “candidate portal (JOAPS) at the top right corner of the homepage. Register using your email address. Fill up the application form, upload documents, and make payment.

From 2021 onward, JAM will include also include Economics. Previously, JAM was held for six subjects: Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biotechnology, Geology and Mathematical Statistics.

“All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2021 will be of entirely objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions,” an official statement said.