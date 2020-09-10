  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jam.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Apply

IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jam.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Apply

IIT JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru, will begin JAM 2021 registration today at jam.iisc.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 1:15 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

IIT JAM: IISc To Conduct Test For Masters Programmes On February 14
IIT JAM 2021 Admission: Application Starts On September 10
JAM 2021 Admission Portal Launched; One New Subject Introduced
IIT JAM 2020: Third And Final Round Admission List Released
IIT JAM: First Admission List To Be Released On June 15
IIT JAM: Over 14,000 Qualify Entrance Exam To Pursue MSc In IITs
IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jam.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Apply
IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jam.iisc.ac.in
Image credit: jam.iisc.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru, will begin JAM 2021 registration today, September 21. Candidates can fill up the IIT JAM application form 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2021) is conducted for admission to MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate degree programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science. JAM 2021 will be conducted on February 14, 2021, the IISc Bengaluru has announced. The JAM portal will be open for aspiring candidates to register till October 15, 2020.

The IITs at Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi will all participate in JAM 2021.

How To Apply For JAM 2021

  1. Visit the official website -- jam.iisc.ac.in.

  2. On the top right corner of the homepage, click on “candidate portal (JOAPS)” (will be activated soon).

  3. Provide the required information, upload documents and submit.

IIT JAM Eligibility Criteria 2021

  • Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree to apply for JAM 2021.

  • In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General, OBC (NCL) and EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

JAM 2021 Application Fee

The application fee of JAM 2021 is Rs 750 (one paper) and Rs 1050 (two papers) for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates. For other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1500 (one paper) and Rs 2100 (two papers). The registration fee is to be paid online.

JAM 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in test centres across India. A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers. The examination attracts over one lakh aspirants every year.

Click here for more Education News
Education News IIT JAM 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2020: Know About The Counselling Process
JEE Main Result 2020: Know About The Counselling Process
NTA NEET 2020: What To Carry To The Exam Hall
NTA NEET 2020: What To Carry To The Exam Hall
CUCET Admit Card 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in, Direct Link Here
CUCET Admit Card 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in, Direct Link Here
JEE Main Result 2020: Raise Objections To Answer Key, Pay Fee 5PM Today
JEE Main Result 2020: Raise Objections To Answer Key, Pay Fee 5PM Today
JEE Cut Off 2020: States Accepting JEE Main Scores For B.Tech Admissions; Learn Details
JEE Cut Off 2020: States Accepting JEE Main Scores For B.Tech Admissions; Learn Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................