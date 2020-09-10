IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jam.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Apply

Image credit: jam.iisc.ac.in IIT JAM 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jam.iisc.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru, will begin JAM 2021 registration today, September 21. Candidates can fill up the IIT JAM application form 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2021) is conducted for admission to MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate degree programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science. JAM 2021 will be conducted on February 14, 2021, the IISc Bengaluru has announced. The JAM portal will be open for aspiring candidates to register till October 15, 2020.

The IITs at Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi will all participate in JAM 2021.

How To Apply For JAM 2021

Visit the official website -- jam.iisc.ac.in. On the top right corner of the homepage, click on “candidate portal (JOAPS)” (will be activated soon). Provide the required information, upload documents and submit.

IIT JAM Eligibility Criteria 2021

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree to apply for JAM 2021.

In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General, OBC (NCL) and EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

JAM 2021 Application Fee

The application fee of JAM 2021 is Rs 750 (one paper) and Rs 1050 (two papers) for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates. For other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1500 (one paper) and Rs 2100 (two papers). The registration fee is to be paid online.

JAM 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in test centres across India. A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers. The examination attracts over one lakh aspirants every year.