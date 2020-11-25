Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JAM 2021: IISc Bangalore Activates Mock Test Link At Jam.iisc.ac.in

IIT JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has activated the JAM 2021 mock test link. Candidates who will appear in the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) next year can now visit the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in. The mock tests are available for the seven JAM subjects -- Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, Physics.

IISc Bangalore will conduct JAM 2021 on February 14, for admission to IITs at Delhi, Guwahati, Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi.

The JAM admit card 2021, according to the official schedule, will be released on January 5, 2021.

JAM 2021 Mock Test Link

How To Take JAM Mock Test

Go to the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in

Click on ‘JAM 2021 Mock Test’

Select your subject

Sign in using the auto-generated credentials

Read instructions and click on ‘Next’

The Mock test can help candidates in their preparation as it will give them an idea about the type of questions asked in the entrance test. It will also test candidates in an exam like environment.

All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2021 will be of entirely objective type, with three different patterns of questions -- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

JAM is a national level entrance exam held for admission to MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) and other postgraduate degree programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science.