IISc Bangalore Releases IIT JAM 2021 Admit Card; Exam On February 14

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru -- the conducting body of JAM 2021, has released the JAM 2021 admit cards today. Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2021 admit cards from the JAM official website -- joaps.iisc.ac.in. Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc. The JAM admit card has mention of details including the JAM 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

JAM 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE).

IIT JAM Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- joaps.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card

Step 3: A new window will open on the display screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: The IISc JAM admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2021 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute. The JAM 2021 will be administered by IISc Bengaluru. The computer-based JAM 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021 in two shifts. The IIT JAM 2021 results, as per the schedule provided by the IISc Bangalore, will be declared on March 20, 2021.