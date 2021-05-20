IISc Bangalore extends admission dates for IIT JAM application

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has extended the deadline for submission of Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) admission form. Earlier scheduled to end on May 20, now the registration for admission to masters and integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will continue till May 27. Students can apply online at the IISc website or at the JOAPS portal -- jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in for admission to the masters programmes.

Students who have qualified the JAM 2021 and have scored above the cut-off marks will be able to apply for the masters admission to MSc (two year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

JAM 2021 Admission Process: How To Register

Step 1: Go to jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the designated application link

Step 3: On the next window, key in the enrollment id or email id and passwords

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Fill the application form and download for future reference

The JAM result was announced on March 20. As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the test papers specific cutoff marks. The first admission list, as per JAM 2021 dates, will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third list will be released on July 16.

IIT JAM Admission List

For admission to the masters programme, the qualifying candidates of the JAM 2021 have to mention their choice of institution and programmes. Based on the choices filled, considering the number of seats available in different institutions and several other factors, IISc Bangalore will release three JAM admission lists to allocate the seats to the candidates in various participating institutions. The first list, as per the dates mentioned on the official website, will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third and final list on July 16, 2021. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for counselling to take their admission process further. The admission will close on July 20.