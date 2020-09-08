JAM 2021 Admission: Application Starts On September 10

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will open the application window for the online registration of candidates for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc. Candidates with the required eligibility can register for the online application for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) between September 10 and October 15, 2020 for the 2021 academic session.

Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2021 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.

Details including IIT JAM 2021 eligibility, admission procedure, application dates, IIT JAM admit cards and JAM results are available on the JAM 2021 portal -- jam.iisc.ac.in.

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE). The 2021’s edition of JAM will be administered by IISc Bengaluru.

The computer-based JAM 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021 in two shifts. The IIT JAM 2021 results, as per the schedule provided by the IISc Bangalore, will be declared on March 20, 2021.

The 2021 session of JAM has also included one more subject, Economics, apart from the already existing subjects: Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biotechnology, Geology and Mathematical Statistics.

“All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2021 will be of entirely objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions,” read a statement from the JAM 2021 website.