IIT JAM 2020: Third And Final Round Admission List Released

Shortlisted candidates of IIT JAM 2020 can claim their admission till August 7.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 6:50 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Joint Admission Test for MSc, or JAM, committee, has released the third and final admission list of JAM 2020. Candidates can check their status of admission at JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal. Candidates ranking between the opening and closing ranks of IIT JAM 2020 can claim their admission till 5 pm of August 7.

The first and second IIT JAM admission lists were released on June 29 and July 17 respectively. The JAM 2020 result was announced on March 16. As many as 14,623 candidates qualified JAM 2020. IIT Kanpur has administered this year’s edition of JAM. JAM 2020 was conducted on February 9 across the country.

IIT JAM: How To Check Result Status

Step 1: Visit the JOAPS portal -- joaps.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Provide the enrollment ID or email address and the JOAPS password in the spaces provided

Step 3: Submit and access the third and final admission status

JAM is conducted for admission to MSc programmes, Joint MSc.-PhD, MSc.-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-UG Degrees programmes offered at the participating IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes offered at IISc Bangalore.

