IIT Indore Opens Admissions To New MTech Programmes

Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Indore has started admissions to its new MTech programmes including Electric Vehicle Technology, space engineering and MS (Research) Program in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Engineering.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 5:14 pm IST

IIT Indore MTech admissions begin
New Delhi:

The students can visit the official website IIT Indore www.iiti.ac.in to register for the MTech programmes.

The courses cater those having interest in space technology and its related fields.

MTech In Electric Vehicle Technology

The candidates must have a four-year or a five-year integrated degree with first division in mechanical, electrical, electronics and communication, automobile, instrumentation and control, electronics or instrumentation or production or mechatronics engineering. They must have a Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

It will be a two-year long course with the second year comprising industry experience.

The last date to apply is June 15.

MS In Space Science

The candidates must have a four-year bachelor's degree (BE or BTech), or a two years or five years integrated master’s degree (MSc or MTech or ME) with first-class or first division.

They must have a valid GATE score. It will be a two-year full-time course. One of the semesters will be course work and rest of the semesters will be devoted to thesis work.

MS, Dual Degree In Space Science and Engineering

Four-year Bachelor’s degree or five-year integrated degree (with first division) in Electronics and Communication, Electronics, Engineering Physics or Aerospace, or MSc in Physics, Electronics, Atmospheric science. It is also a two-year long programme. First two semesters will include course week and the next two semesters will include industry work.

