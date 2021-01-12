IIT Indore To Broadcast Class 6-8 Science, Mathematics Programmes On YouTube

IIT Indore To Broadcast Science, Mathematics Programmes On YouTube For Class 6 To 8 Students

Under the National Invention Campaign, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore will broadcast educational contents on Science and Mathematics for the students of Classes 6 to 8. The programmes to be broadcast on YouTube will be monitored by the State Education Department, Madhya Pradesh. The programme will start from Wednesday, January 13, by the State Education Centre, Madhya Pradesh.

The School Education Department in their social media handle said: “Under the national Invention Campaign, now IIT Indore will broadcast educational activities in Mathematics and Science subjects for students of Class 6 to Class 8. The program will be broadcast on YouTube by the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore.”

The Science and Mathematics programmes will be broadcast on the IIT Indore’s YouTube page and can be accessible between 4 pm and 5 pm every Wednesday for the students, teachers and parents.

“Every Wednesday, from 4 to 5 pm, all students, teachers and parents will be able to watch this program online. The program will be started by the State Education Center on January 13 at 3 pm,” the Department added.

The School Education Department further added: “This program will be based on Science and Mathematics from class 6th to 8th and will be broadcast on continuous monitoring by the State Education Center.”

यह कार्यक्रम कक्षा 6वीं से 8वीं तक के विज्ञान एवं गणित विषय पर आधारित होगा। इसे यू-ट्यूब लिंकhttps://t.co/jgAVJ4HhrV

पर प्रसारित किया जायेगा। इस कार्यक्रम की सतत मॉनीटरिंग राज्य शिक्षा केन्द्र द्वारा की जायेगी।@IITIOfficial — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) January 11, 2021

Madhya Pradesh has also tied up with the Indian Institute of Management Indore earlier to develop video-based modules for teachers to train them in online teaching. These training modules are aimed at enabling 3.07 Lakh teachers of Classes 1 to 12 to manage their time skillfully and handle their stress levels created due to online teaching. The online modules seek to develop teaching skills among the teachers by using internet-based tools.