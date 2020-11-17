Image credit: pureev.in IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV To Launch ‘Etrance Neo’ Electric Scooter

IIT Hyderabad-incubated Startup PURE EV is going to launch ‘Etrance Neo,’ its new high-speed long-range model, on December 1, 2020. The new model of scooter, Etrance Neo, will offer a pick-up speed of zero to 40 kilometers per hour (kmph) in five seconds and its 2,500 watt-hours (Wh) battery will have a range of 120 kilometers in a single charge. The scooter chassis is designed for higher speeds at par with the conventional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) two-wheelers.

Etrance Neo will be launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 75,999. The IIT Hyderabad startup has already launched five scooters -- EPluto 7G, Epluto, Etrance, Etrance Plus and Etron plus.



PURE EV will launch its new scooter Etrance Neo on December 1

Highlighting the unique features of ‘Etrance Neo, Mr Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO of Pure EV said, “The new model has better aerodynamic features for additional improvements in powertrain efficiency. The vehicle has faster pickup and longer range. It is being launched mainly targeting youngsters who will find this model very appealing.”

“We are targeting sales of 10,000 units of this model in the first one year alone. The new model will be available first in Hyderabad and will be available pan India from our outlets pan India from mid of December 2020,” Mr Vadera added.

PURE EV is on course to expand its manufacturing base to a larger facility with an annual capacity of 2 lakh electric vehicles and battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh. Currently, it has an annual manufacturing capacity of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh.

The startup has dealers in 100 locations across 20 Indian States and recently launched its products in Nepal, and aims to expand its market further in the future.