IIT-Hyderabad Placements: 466 Offers In Phase 1, Highest So Far

A total 466 job offers including 34 international offers and 82 pre placement offers have been made to IIT Hyderabad students till December 8. The top recruiters include Flipkart, Indeed, Infurnia, JP Morgan, Meesho, Microsoft NTT AT, Newzera, Silicon Labs, Suzuki Motor Corp, TSMC and Zomato.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 4:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Hyderabad placements 2021: The entire process is being held online this year (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

IIT Hyderabad Placement 2021: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad students have received 466 offers -- the highest number so far -- during the first phase of campus placement. As many as 104 companies participated in the placements and offered jobs to 427 students of the institute between December 1 and 7. Phase-2 placements will begin in January, 2022.

The entire process is being held online this year.

Many India-based startups and companies are among the top recruiters this year, IIT Hyderabad said, adding that 10 start-ups have made36 offers this year.

The highest package is Rs 65 lakh, and the average package is Rs 23 lakh as on date, it added.

“A total of 650+ students have registered for placements across departments this year. For Phase-1 of placements, a total of 210 (as on date) companies have registered, compared with about 116 companies in Phase-1 of last year (2020-21). A total of 195 companies had registered in the whole of last year (2020-21). Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 427 students have already been placed in the ongoing Phase-1 Placements for the 2021-22 Academic Year. This compares favorably with the overall students placed in the entire previous academic year (2020-21), which was 305 students (including 49 PPOs),” IIT Hyderabad said on December 8.

The first graduating batch of interdisciplinary MTech programs at IIT Hyderabad has seen a 100 per cent placement during the first week. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also more than doubled to 33 in 2021-22 as compared to 12 in 2020-21, the institute has informed.

“We believe in creating industry-ready talent pool and I am confident that the measures being taken for past one year will certainly fetch the appropriate dream jobs for the students. The various initiatives taken in the last two years like Semester-long Internship for BTech, Interdisciplinary MTech, Industry lectures, industry-defined MTech projects & so on, have started yielding results and we will continuously improvise on it,” Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said.

IIT Hyderabad students have also received 82 pre-placement Offers (PPO), compared to 49 PPOs in the previous academic year.

Prof C Krishna Mohan, Dean (Public and Corporate Relations) said, “We have revamped the placement office at IIT Hyderabad to Office of Career Services two years back with the sole objective to take care of overall career development of the students including the counseling to decide the appropriate career. A targeted goal is conducive to achieving, as evident from this year's placements.”

