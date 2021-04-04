IIT Hyderabad To Organise Hackathon To Find Environment-Friendly Solutions

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad will be organising a hackathon to help find feasible solutions to environmental problems including water, air and noise pollution and increasing use of non-biodegradable materials.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 4, 2021 3:27 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad will be organising a hackathon named 'Clean-a-thon' to help find feasible solutions to environmental problems including water, air and noise pollution and increasing use of non-biodegradable materials. Registrations are being on its website www.iith.ac.in till 6 pm today.

Participants will have to find solutions for the existing environmental problems in the world such as pollution, single-use plastics, lack of means to clean water bodies and waste disposal. It aims to generate awareness about the alternatives to plastic, upcycling, recycling and building a circular economy.

They will have to submit a presentation for their probable solutions.

The top three winners will get cash prizes worth Rs 20,000. They will get a lateral entry to grant schemes providing up to Rs 10 Lakhs for their implementing ideas.

In addition, they will be mentored by a IIT Hyderabad-based incubator named i-TIC Foundation.

The participants can contact the officials at office.itic@iith.ac.in or at 9398323668.

