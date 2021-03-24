Image credit: IIT Hyderabad IIT Hyderabad admission 2021: Apply for MA, MTech, MDes, PhD programmes at iith.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has invited online applications for different postgraduate and PhD programmes. Eligible candidates can apply for Master of Arts (MA), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Design (MDes) and PHD courses at iith.ac.in. The last date to submit applications is April 7.

The MTech programmes for which admissions are open are: Additive Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, BioMedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Climate Change, Computer Science and Engineering, E-Waste Resource and Engineering Management, Electrical Engineering, Energy Science and Technology, Integrated Sensor System, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, Mechanical And Aerospace Engineering, Medical Device Innovation, Network and Information Security, Polymers and Biosystems Engineering, and Smart Mobility.

Candidates can apply for these programmes up to 4 pm on April 7, as per their eligibility. Admission will be given through GATE exam result.

IIT Hyderabad’s MDes is a two year full-time programme. Common core subjects in the programme are: Elements of Visual Design, Product Design, Evolution of Visual Design, Design Methods. For the self-sponsored MDes programme, the tuition fee is Rs 20,000 per credit for 48 credits in 24 months. There is no scholarship for self sponsored candidates.

Eligible candidates can apply for the following PhD programmes offered by IIT Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science and Engineering, Design, Electrical Engineering, Liberal Arts, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical And Aerospace Engineering and Physics

