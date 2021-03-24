  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Postgraduate, PhD Admissions

IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Postgraduate, PhD Admissions

IIT Hyderabad admission 2021: Eligible candidates can apply for MA, MTech, MDes and PhD programmes at iith.ac.in. The last date to submit applications is April 7.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 11:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Hyderabad-Incubated Startup To Launch Electric Motorcycle
WayCool Foods, IIT Hyderabad Sign MoU To Develop Antimicrobial Food Packaging
IIT Hyderabad To Develop Testing Bed For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
IIT Professor To Work On Metal CO2 Battery That Can Boost Mars Mission
IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV To Launch ‘Etrance Neo’ Electric Scooter
IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Postgraduate, PhD Admissions
IIT Hyderabad admission 2021: Apply for MA, MTech, MDes, PhD programmes at iith.ac.in
Image credit: IIT Hyderabad
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has invited online applications for different postgraduate and PhD programmes. Eligible candidates can apply for Master of Arts (MA), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Design (MDes) and PHD courses at iith.ac.in. The last date to submit applications is April 7.

The MTech programmes for which admissions are open are: Additive Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, BioMedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Climate Change, Computer Science and Engineering, E-Waste Resource and Engineering Management, Electrical Engineering, Energy Science and Technology, Integrated Sensor System, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, Mechanical And Aerospace Engineering, Medical Device Innovation, Network and Information Security, Polymers and Biosystems Engineering, and Smart Mobility.

Candidates can apply for these programmes up to 4 pm on April 7, as per their eligibility. Admission will be given through GATE exam result.

Apply for IIT Hyderabad MTech Admission

IIT Hyderabad’s MDes is a two year full-time programme. Common core subjects in the programme are: Elements of Visual Design, Product Design, Evolution of Visual Design, Design Methods. For the self-sponsored MDes programme, the tuition fee is Rs 20,000 per credit for 48 credits in 24 months. There is no scholarship for self sponsored candidates.

Apply for IIT Hyderabad MDes Admission

Apply for IIT Hyderabad’s MA in Development Studies

Eligible candidates can apply for the following PhD programmes offered by IIT Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science and Engineering, Design, Electrical Engineering, Liberal Arts, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical And Aerospace Engineering and Physics

Apply for IIT Hyderabad PhD admission

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Education News IIT Hyderabad All Course M.Tech
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CMAT 2021 Admit Card Expected Today, Here’s How To Download
CMAT 2021 Admit Card Expected Today, Here’s How To Download
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
Telangana Schools, Colleges, Except For Medical Colleges Closed From Today
Telangana Schools, Colleges, Except For Medical Colleges Closed From Today
JNU Approves MA In Audit And Accounts Programme At CAG's Training Centre
JNU Approves MA In Audit And Accounts Programme At CAG's Training Centre
Education Minister To Discuss Impact Of COVID-19 With Director-General Of UNESCO
Education Minister To Discuss Impact Of COVID-19 With Director-General Of UNESCO
.......................... Advertisement ..........................