IIT Hyderabad-Incubated Startup To Launch Electric Motorcycle

An Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad’s incubated startup named PURE EV will be launching their first-ever electric motorcycle labelled as ETRYST 350. It is expected to be launched by August 15 at a price which will be more economical than the other commercial motorcycles in the Indian market. Before the launch, the company will be releasing 50 demo models by March to make them available for test drives.

PURE EV will first launch the electric motorcycle in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, and then expand to more outlets by the end of 2021. ETRYST 350 has been designed and developed at PURE EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad.

Electric motorcycle’s average speed is 80 km per hour and it can cover a distance of 120 km in a single charge. Further the battery has been designed in such a way that it can work under tough environmental conditions. It will come along with a five-year warranty.

Prof Nishant Dongari, founder, PURE EV explained about the project as he said, “We have been carrying out extensive trials and testing for this product and are confident that the product will deliver highly competitive performance with respect to the existing range of ICE motorcycles and will be another step in the direction of switching customers towards EVs”.

He further said that this product will be “a demonstration of PURE EV’s significant learning in the power train design and development at our research and development centre. The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer”.