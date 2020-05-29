IIT Hyderabad To Host Online Conference For HR Professionals On Work From Home

IIT Hyderabad will host online conference on work from home. The event is open to the public.

Department of Liberal Arts, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad), will host an online conference for employees and human resource professionals on May 30 on ‘Employee Engagement and Welfare In the New Normal of Work-From-Home, Post COVID19.’

The online conference will have Bindu Venkatesh, Vice President - Human Resource, Oracle India; Rajiv Noronha, Vice President and Head HR (Analytics and Insights Unit), TCS; Ravi Modali, renowned expert in the area of lifestyle medicine, digital health and telemedicine and Dr Jeyavelu, Dean (School of Business), VIT-AP University as key speakers.

The speakers will discussion about the work from home situation, workplace support system and work life balance during COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Working from home is going to be a prevalent and unavoidable phenomenon in the coming days even after the COVID-19 situation is stabilised. So, it becomes very important to understand it from different stakeholders’ point of view. This online conference is an initiative in this line, where the objective is to bring in specialists and practitioners from different spheres to discuss the challenges and way forward in this area, M.P. Ganesh, Associate Professor, Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad said.

The event is open to the public. They can participate using the link https://meet.google.com/khg-mint-eur