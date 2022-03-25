  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Hyderabad Developed Cost-Effective Ventilator Available For Commercial Use

IIT Hyderabad Developed Cost-Effective Ventilator Available For Commercial Use

According to IIT officials, the Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled ventilator operates uninterrupted in synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation, continuous mandatory ventilation, adaptive and hybrid modes of ventilation for five hours and is both invasive and non-invasive.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 10:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Hyderabad Announces MTech Programme In Techno-Entrepreneurship
IIT Hyderabad Starts Suzuki Innovation Centre
IIT-Hyderabad Placements: 466 Offers In Phase 1, Highest So Far
IIT Hyderabad: Application Process For MTech, MDes, MA Courses Ends Tomorrow
IIT Hyderabad Announces Fellowship In Technology For Foreign Students
Education Minister Launches ‘DuroKea Series’ Developed By IIT Hyderabad Researchers
IIT Hyderabad Developed Cost-Effective Ventilator Available For Commercial Use
IIT Hyderabad develops low-cost ventilator
New Delhi:

An IIT Hyderabad developed portable, cost-effective, and IoT-enabled ventilator powered by lithium-ion batteries is now available for commercial use, officials said on Friday. The smart ventilator named 'Jeevan Lite' was launched by Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday. Each unit costs Rs 4 lakh against similar imported devices priced at Rs 10-15 lakh per unit.

"Maintenance of medical devices was affected due to delay in import of certain parts during the Covid pandemic. Hence, innovations like Jeevan Lite will improve the healthcare facilities for the public," Mr Soundararajan said.

According to IIT officials, the Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled ventilator operates uninterrupted in synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation, continuous mandatory ventilation, adaptive and hybrid modes of ventilation for five hours and is both invasive and non-invasive. It can be controlled using a smartphone app.

Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited, co-founded in 2019 by two young Biodesign Innovation fellows of the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship at IIT Hyderabad, has designed the ventilator.

"It has been designed based on the Turbine-driven flow method which provides independence from gas cylinders or compressors. It also comes with an integrated nebuliser with auto cut-off precise timer,” a senior IIT Hyderabad official said.

"Jeevan Lite features all the essential modes expected from an advanced ventilation system in one adaptable platform. It also presents a wide range of tools to help you stabilise the patient and wean them off the ventilator," the official added.

The system has an intuitive user interface design with each function in a logical order so that clinicians do not have to navigate a complex menu, the official said. In addition, both the valves and flow sensor support autoclaving, a safety concept designed to meet the current clinical trends of protecting patients even under the most demanding conditions.

The system also displays real-time information of the breath pattern and other critical lung parameters, the official said. "It can attach to an oxygen cylinder and operate on its own in ambient air. The accessories and consumables are specially developed for the highest possible patient safety and ease of use," according to the official.

"This enables the hospitals and the institutes to choose between reusable and disposable parts, according to their institutional policies,” the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 Live: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
Live | Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 Live: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
Jamia Millia Islamia Staff Associations Felicitate Vice-Chancellor On Being Conferred Padma Shri
Jamia Millia Islamia Staff Associations Felicitate Vice-Chancellor On Being Conferred Padma Shri
Delhi Economic Survey Highlights Deshbhakti Curriculum, New School Education Board
Delhi Economic Survey Highlights Deshbhakti Curriculum, New School Education Board
IIM Udaipur Launches Second Edition Of Business Review Magazine
IIM Udaipur Launches Second Edition Of Business Review Magazine
Number Of Medical Institutions Decreased In 2020 Due To Covid: Delhi Economic Survey
Number Of Medical Institutions Decreased In 2020 Due To Covid: Delhi Economic Survey
.......................... Advertisement ..........................