  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Hyderabad COVID-19 Relief Campaign: Face Masks For MNREGA Workers And More

IIT Hyderabad COVID-19 Relief Campaign: Face Masks For MNREGA Workers And More

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) started a COVID-19 relief campaign to support villages adopted under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 26, 2020 3:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Odisha to Analyse People’s Movement Patterns To Track COVID-19, Partners With IIT Tirupati And Facebook
Students Vote Against Delhi University’s Open Book Examination Plans
SSLC, VHSE Exams Commence In Kerala, Students Follow Health Norms
Kerala High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging State's Decision To Conduct SSLC, Plus Two Exams
Education Minister To Address Webinar For 45,000 Colleges On May 28
Madhya Pradesh: Final Year/ Semester Exams In Universities To Begin On June 29
IIT Hyderabad COVID-19 Relief Campaign: Face Masks For MNREGA Workers And More
IIT Hyderabad COVID-19 Relief Campaign: Masks For MNREGA Workers
Image credit: IIT Hyderabad
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, or IIT Hyderabad, has reached the five villages adopted under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, and come up with a procedure to produce face masks for workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, or MNREGA, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A WhatsApp group has been created for Panchayat Secretaries, ASHA workers, ANM and self-help group leaders, and farmers, IIT Hyderabad informed.

“Brochures, videos, and other informative material related to COVID-19 have been shared through this group. We have translated some of the brochures sent by the coordinating institute in Telugu to be shared with the village members,” IIT Hyderabad said in a statement.

“We are in constant touch with all the secretaries over the phone and they have been asked to reach us in case of any difficulty in the present situation. We have also reached out to the regional coordinating Institute-- NIRD-PR who are also coordinating activities towards this pandemic,” the statement by IIT Hyderabad added. NIRDPR is National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

IIT Hyderabad also informed that it had hosted a web meeting with all the participating institutes of NIRDPR and the coordinating institute IIT Delhi, on April 13.

According to information on the official website, the institute is also working in fields of “remote monitoring”, “visual surveillance”, “transportation”, etc, during the COVID-19 pandemic; apart from relief programmes for villages adopted under UBA.

So far, Telangana has recorded 1,920 coronavirus positive cases, according to the state government.

Recently, an IIM Lucknow survey revealed that the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 lockdown is the biggest source of worry for the country.

Most people are not worried about the virus but the “economic impact it is likely to cause in the near future,” according to the survey.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad COVID 19 lockdown COVID -19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lockdown 4: HP PAT 2020 And HP LEET 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice
Lockdown 4: HP PAT 2020 And HP LEET 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice
Odisha to Analyse People’s Movement Patterns To Track COVID-19, Partners With IIT Tirupati And Facebook
Odisha to Analyse People’s Movement Patterns To Track COVID-19, Partners With IIT Tirupati And Facebook
Students Vote Against Delhi University’s Open Book Examination Plans
Students Vote Against Delhi University’s Open Book Examination Plans
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Only 10 Girls Out Of 41 Students In Top 10
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Only 10 Girls Out Of 41 Students In Top 10
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced; Result Highlights
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced; Result Highlights
.......................... Advertisement ..........................