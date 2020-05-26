IIT Hyderabad COVID-19 Relief Campaign: Face Masks For MNREGA Workers And More

Image credit: IIT Hyderabad IIT Hyderabad COVID-19 Relief Campaign: Masks For MNREGA Workers

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, or IIT Hyderabad, has reached the five villages adopted under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, and come up with a procedure to produce face masks for workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, or MNREGA, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A WhatsApp group has been created for Panchayat Secretaries, ASHA workers, ANM and self-help group leaders, and farmers, IIT Hyderabad informed.

“Brochures, videos, and other informative material related to COVID-19 have been shared through this group. We have translated some of the brochures sent by the coordinating institute in Telugu to be shared with the village members,” IIT Hyderabad said in a statement.

“We are in constant touch with all the secretaries over the phone and they have been asked to reach us in case of any difficulty in the present situation. We have also reached out to the regional coordinating Institute-- NIRD-PR who are also coordinating activities towards this pandemic,” the statement by IIT Hyderabad added. NIRDPR is National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

IIT Hyderabad also informed that it had hosted a web meeting with all the participating institutes of NIRDPR and the coordinating institute IIT Delhi, on April 13.

According to information on the official website, the institute is also working in fields of “remote monitoring”, “visual surveillance”, “transportation”, etc, during the COVID-19 pandemic; apart from relief programmes for villages adopted under UBA.

So far, Telangana has recorded 1,920 coronavirus positive cases, according to the state government.

