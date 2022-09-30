IIT Hyderabad Begins Registration For PhD Admission; Apply By October 14

IIT Hyderabad begins registration for PhD admission

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has started the registration process for admission to PhD programmes. The IIT Hyderabad PhD registration window which opened on September 28, will remain open till October 14. Candidates can apply online at iith.ac.in/phdadmissions. The institute will admit candidates to PhD programmes at 17 departments including Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Climate Change and Chemical Engineering. The PhD programmes offered in various disciplines and streams by different departments of the institute are based on written test and interview, a statement on IIT Hyderabad website said.

BTech.graduates from CFTIs with CGPA 8.0 or more are eligible for applying to PhD programs at IIT Hyderabad without GATE. While, students having CGPA lower than 8.0, need GATE qualification for applying to PhD programme.

IIT Hyderabad Departments Accepting PhD Applications

Artificial Intelligence Biomedical Engineering Biotechnology Climate Change Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Department of Chemistry Computer Science and Engineering Department of Design Electrical Engineering Entrepreneurship and Management Department of Liberal Arts Department of Mathematics Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department of Physics Heritage Science and Technology

IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission Application Fee