IIT Hyderabad Begins Registration For PhD Admission; Apply By October 14

IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission: The PhD programmes offered in various disciplines and streams by different departments of the institute are based on written test and interview, an IIT Hyderabad statement said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 4:54 pm IST

IIT Hyderabad begins registration for PhD admission
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has started the registration process for admission to PhD programmes. The IIT Hyderabad PhD registration window which opened on September 28, will remain open till October 14. Candidates can apply online at iith.ac.in/phdadmissions. The institute will admit candidates to PhD programmes at 17 departments including Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Climate Change and Chemical Engineering. The PhD programmes offered in various disciplines and streams by different departments of the institute are based on written test and interview, a statement on IIT Hyderabad website said.

BTech.graduates from CFTIs with CGPA 8.0 or more are eligible for applying to PhD programs at IIT Hyderabad without GATE. While, students having CGPA lower than 8.0, need GATE qualification for applying to PhD programme.

IIT Hyderabad Departments Accepting PhD Applications

  1. Artificial Intelligence
  2. Biomedical Engineering
  3. Biotechnology
  4. Climate Change
  5. Chemical Engineering
  6. Civil Engineering
  7. Department of Chemistry
  8. Computer Science and Engineering
  9. Department of Design
  10. Electrical Engineering
  11. Entrepreneurship and Management
  12. Department of Liberal Arts
  13. Department of Mathematics
  14. Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering
  15. Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
  16. Department of Physics
  17. Heritage Science and Technology

IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission Application Fee

Application Fee for Regular (Full-time) PhD

Male- GEN/EWS/OBC

Rs 500

SC/ST/PH/Female

Rs 250

Application Fee for External (Part-time) PhD

All Applicants

Rs 500

