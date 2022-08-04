Image credit: Careers360 IIT Hyderabad, Basavatarakam collaborates to offer MSc in Medical Physics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has joined hands with the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH and RI) to offer MSc in Medical Physics programme. The MSc in Medical Physics programme of IIT Hyderabad aims to provide world-class medical physicist specialist training in the concepts and techniques of applying physics in medicine. The candidates can apply for the MSc in Medical Physics programme of IIT Hyderabad through the official website – iith.ac.in till August 12.

The candidates with a BSc degree in Physics as one of the main subjects and who want to make a career in applied physics for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of human diseases are eligible to apply. The applications will be screened based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree. In addition, an interview will be conducted online.

The programme intends to provide clinical orientation for radiation physics, clinical immersion and shadowing, industry and clinical lectures, short-term projects, and clinical internships in the third year. The students will benefit from the academic acumen of the IIT Hyderabad faculty and the practical expertise of the BIACH and RI team.

The MSc in Medical Physics programme of IIT Hyderabad requires the students to complete a total of 90 credits across 3 years, consisting of two years of course work and one year of mandatory medical physics and clinical Internship after successful completion of the course work and declaration of course results.

Talking about the programmes’ relevance with NEP 2020, Professor BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said: “IIT Hyderabad has well-established departments of Biomedical Engineering and Physics providing undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes wherein students are solving various challenges of the healthcare sector.

MSc in Medical Physics programme of IIT Hyderabad, in collaboration with BIACH and RI, is the third postgraduate programme in the field of healthcare at IIT Hyderabad, which, in line with NEP, provides not only strong academic background to the students but also provides hands-on training in the form of year-long clinical internship to the students to make them industry-ready”.

Mapping the objectives of this programme, Dr T Subramanyeshwar Rao, Director and Head of Surgical Oncology, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Center, said, “IIT Hyderabad and Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital have joined hands to create a leading programme to train future Medical and Radiation Physicists”.