IIT Hyderabad: Application Process For MTech, MDes, MA Courses Ends Tomorrow

IIT Hyderabad: MTech, MDes, MA applications close tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will be closing the application process for postgraduate programmes including masters in technology (MTech), masters in design (MDes) and masters (MA) Liberal Arts tomorrow. The candidates can visit the official website www.iith.ac.in to apply for the above courses.

MTech Course

The MTech candidates will be admitted under different categories including teaching assistantship, research assistantship through project (RAP), self-sponsored candidates (SPS) and government lab or industry sponsored.

The students will get an opportunity to be taught by researchers who have published more than 6,000 Scopus indexed publications. They will also be given an opportunity to take part in student exchange programmes and get access to laboratories.

The Institute is offering MTech in artificial intelligence, biomedical engineering, biotechnology, chemical engineering, civil engineering, climate change, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, materials science and metallurgical engineering and mechanical and aerospace engineering.

It is also providing interdisciplinary MTech programmes such as additive manufacturing, energy science and technology, e-waste resource and engineering management, integrated sensor system, medical device innovation, networks and information security, polymers and biosystems engineering and smart mobility.

MDes Course

The applications for masters in design (MDes) will be closing tomorrow. MDes is a two-year full-time programme with a tuition fee of Rs 20,000 per credit for 48 credits in 24 months. The admission fee of Rs 1 lakh will be absorbed in the tuition fee. There is no scholarship in this category.Common core subjects will be elements of visual design, product design, evolution of visual design and design methods.

MA Course

MA (Development Studies) will be a two-year postgraduate course. The candidates must have at least 55 per cent marks and shortlisted candidates will have to appear for interview. The interviews will be conducted in the first half of June.