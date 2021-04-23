  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Hyderabad: Application Process For MTech, MDes, MA Courses Ends Tomorrow

IIT Hyderabad: Application Process For MTech, MDes, MA Courses Ends Tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will be closing the application process for postgraduate programmes including masters in technology (MTech), masters in design (MDes) and masters (MA) Liberal Arts tomorrow.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 4:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Hyderabad Announces Fellowship In Technology For Foreign Students
Education Minister Launches ‘DuroKea Series’ Developed By IIT Hyderabad Researchers
IIT Hyderabad, Deakin University Invite Applications For Joint Doctoral Programme
IIT Hyderabad To Organise Hackathon To Find Environment-Friendly Solutions
IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Postgraduate, PhD Admissions
IIT Hyderabad-Incubated Startup To Launch Electric Motorcycle
IIT Hyderabad: Application Process For MTech, MDes, MA Courses Ends Tomorrow
IIT Hyderabad: MTech, MDes, MA applications close tomorrow
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will be closing the application process for postgraduate programmes including masters in technology (MTech), masters in design (MDes) and masters (MA) Liberal Arts tomorrow. The candidates can visit the official website www.iith.ac.in to apply for the above courses.

MTech Course

The MTech candidates will be admitted under different categories including teaching assistantship, research assistantship through project (RAP), self-sponsored candidates (SPS) and government lab or industry sponsored.

The students will get an opportunity to be taught by researchers who have published more than 6,000 Scopus indexed publications. They will also be given an opportunity to take part in student exchange programmes and get access to laboratories.

The Institute is offering MTech in artificial intelligence, biomedical engineering, biotechnology, chemical engineering, civil engineering, climate change, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, materials science and metallurgical engineering and mechanical and aerospace engineering.

It is also providing interdisciplinary MTech programmes such as additive manufacturing, energy science and technology, e-waste resource and engineering management, integrated sensor system, medical device innovation, networks and information security, polymers and biosystems engineering and smart mobility.

MDes Course

The applications for masters in design (MDes) will be closing tomorrow. MDes is a two-year full-time programme with a tuition fee of Rs 20,000 per credit for 48 credits in 24 months. The admission fee of Rs 1 lakh will be absorbed in the tuition fee. There is no scholarship in this category.Common core subjects will be elements of visual design, product design, evolution of visual design and design methods.

MA Course

MA (Development Studies) will be a two-year postgraduate course. The candidates must have at least 55 per cent marks and shortlisted candidates will have to appear for interview. The interviews will be conducted in the first half of June.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Hyderabad All Course M.Tech Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Live | Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
AIBE 15: Result Of 4,054 Candidates Withheld; Bar Council Asks To Submit Documents, Update Set Code
AIBE 15: Result Of 4,054 Candidates Withheld; Bar Council Asks To Submit Documents, Update Set Code
IIT Bombay Invites Applications For FOSSEE Summer Fellowship 2021
IIT Bombay Invites Applications For FOSSEE Summer Fellowship 2021
Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) Aptitude Test Marks Released
Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) Aptitude Test Marks Released
Gujarat Class 10, 12 Students Seek Cancellation Of Board Exams
Gujarat Class 10, 12 Students Seek Cancellation Of Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................