Image credit: iith.ac.in IIT Hyderabad announces MTech programme in techno-entrepreneurship

The Department of Entrepreneurship and Management (EM), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, is set to launch a new master of technology (MTech) programme in techno-entrepreneurship. The program aims to nurture an entrepreneurial mindset among science, engineering, and technology graduates and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue entrepreneurship, the IIT Hyderabad said in a statement.

The MTech programme in techno-entrepreneurship is ideal for fresh graduates interested in learning and honing required skills to develop an entrepreneurial idea into building a minimum viable product and eventually scale it up into a business, the institute said.

The program intends to provide an ecosystem where the students can convert their entrepreneurial ideas into successful ventures. During the course period, the students will benefit from talks by founders, co-founders, and top management of startups and established ventures invited as speakers in various events and workshops organized by the department, it said

The duration of the IIT Hyderabad MTech techno-entrepreneurship programme is 2 years, which consists of 4 semesters in total. Students are required to complete each semester which has 12 credits weightage, making the total programme weightage as 48 credits. Students are also required to finish mandatory courses such as communication skills and industry lectures in the first two semesters.

Talking about the program’s relevance with NEP 2020, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “IITH has a rich entrepreneurial ecosystem with the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management at the forefront of training students in the area of entrepreneurship and management. Keeping up the mission of Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity, the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management has developed this MTech program for nurturing entrepreneurship in the science, engineering, and technology domain. I am confident this program on techno-entrepreneurship will contribute to nurturing young minds to pursue entrepreneurship and thereby contribute to the attainment of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat."

Mapping the objectives of this program, Dr M P Ganesh, Head of Department, Department of Entrepreneurship and Management, IIT Hyderabad, said, “Traditionally the effectiveness of higher educational institutions is measured by the level of employability of the students it graduates. Currently, we are moving away from this paradigm of producing employable students who are ready for the job market to creating entrepreneurs who not only can become self-employed but also create employment for others. A focused post-graduate level program that integrates courses in entrepreneurship and management with that of science, engineering, and technology is the need of the hour to ensure that startups proliferate in the core domains. This course will provide a platform for young minds to foster and build upon innovative, critical, and entrepreneurial thinking for developing deep technology-based solutions to some of the key societal problems."