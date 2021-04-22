  • Home
IIT Hyderabad Announces Fellowship In Technology For Foreign Students

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has announced Fellowship for International Research Scholars in Technology, or FIRST. Under the scheme, full financial support will be given to international research scholars for pursuing PhD at IIT Hyderabad.

The minimum eligibility to join IIT Hyderabad's fellowship programme is a masters degree in relevant fields
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has announced Fellowship for International Research Scholars in Technology, or FIRST. Under the scheme, full financial support will be given to international research scholars for pursuing PhD at IIT Hyderabad.

The minimum eligibility requirement to join IIT Hyderabad through this fellowship programme is a masters degree in relevant fields.

Foreign nationals with “excellent academic qualifications”, with a master's degree in engineering or technology in the relevant disciplines, and with a minimum CGPA of 8.5 can apply.

“Degree from a top line university in their respective countries, Research output in terms of publications/patents will be given a weightage during shortlisting,” the institute said.

The last date for submitting applications is April 30, 2021.

Application process

  1. Download the application form from the official website.

  2. Fill the application from, the checklist and the testimonials along with the checklist.

  3. Send the completed application, testimonial and checklist to first.iar@iith.ac.in

Along with applications, candidates will also have to send one reference letter from the referees listed on the website.

Click here to know more about the programme.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras and the Deakin University have launched a joint doctoral programme (JDP). A total of 10 seats are open for the July 2021 batch. Candidates can apply at iith.ac.in, on or before April 30, 2021.

